Gay Ellen Carey
Gay Ellen Carey, passed away on July 27, 2022 at BSW Hospital at the age of 65. She was blessed into this world at Ft. Ord, California. Gay was a resident of Killeen, TX for 56 years. She graduated from Shape High School in Shape, Belgium and retired from Civil Service after 29 years. Gay had the most beautiful unconditional love for animal. Her love for horses started at Fort Hood Riding and Saddle Club and continued at Cheryl’s with rescue horses. For many years she took great joy in professionally showing, traveling and breeding Australian Shepards.
Her love of faith and family was utmost. Gay is preceded in death by her Mother Shirley Carey in 1984 and her Father Wallace Gary in 2010 who now lovingly embrace her in heaven, free of her earthly pain.
Gay was a loving devoted sister who leaves behind eight siblings Charlotte Russell, Terecia Carey, Cheryl (Terry) Grossman, Mike (Judy) Carey, Paul (Lorraine) Carey, Rick (Linda) Carey, Ron (Leslie) Carey and Jim (Cindy) Carey. As well as her thirteen nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
The family will be holding a private memorial service to honor Gay’s life. Donations in Gay’s name may be made to Habitat for Horses
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal , love leaves a memory no one can steal”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.