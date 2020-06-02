Funeral Services for Gaylan J. Mann, 66, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Mann was born Oct. 15, 1953, in Fort Worth, to the late Thomas and Velma Gay Barnett Jordan.
Being the daughter of a Southern Baptist preacher and a mom who played old gospel music on the piano, she was a devout Christian with strong beliefs. She had a special bond with her mom and her mom’s twin sister, Aunt Fay.
She attended college at Baylor University in Waco and then transferred to Tarleton State University where she graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a minor in History.
She met the love of her life, James Curtis Mann, and they were married Dec. 22, 1973, in Fort Worth. She absolutely loved being a military wife and enjoyed the adventures of living many places around the world and seeing special places along the way. She and Jim have lived in Copperas Cove for about 30 years.
Gaylan was a teacher for the Copperas Cove ISD and taught eighth-grade U.S. History at the Copperas Cove Junior High and S.C. Lee Junior High Schools, retiring in 2007.
She was also a sponsor for the Junior Historians for many years. She believed in the youth and enjoyed traveling with them.
Gaylan had many outside interests which included cross-stitching, hanging out with the “ladies,” traveling and visiting history museums around the world and particularly enjoyed studying the history of Europe.
Gaylan was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a special friend to many. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved being around people and was considered elegant, cultured and an expert regarding antiques.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Army retired Maj. James C. (Jim) Mann; daughter, Miranda Barkley and her husband Justin; son, James Jordan Mann; brother, Thomas Jordan; grandchildren, Joshua, Noah and Emily Barkley; and a host of other relatives and very close friends.
Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.