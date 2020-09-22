Services for Gayle Dean Robinson, 61, of Killeen are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Robinson died Sept. 18, 2020, in Temple.
She was born June 15, 1959, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Ronald Lynn Woodward
A celebration of life for retired Lt. Col. Ronald Lynn “Woodie” Woodward, 82, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. The family will receive visitors from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the service at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Woodward died Sept. 10, 2020.
Woodie was born Oct. 7, 1937, in Memphis, Tenn.
Woodie was a dedicated US Army Officer for over 26 years and served with the 498th Dustoff unit as a Medevac pilot during the Vietnam War. Resultant of his exemplary service was the many awards he received during his career including the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal, Vietnam Service w/ 4 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, Combat Medical Badge, Master Army Aviator, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm and many more.
Woodie’s love for the sport of boxing resulted in his becoming a Golden Gloves Champion in 1959 and continued throughout his life with judging, refereeing and officiating. He worked with numerous organizations and refereed World and National boxing events with the US National Men’s and Women’s Teams from 1994 thru 2008. Notable among his boxing awards were:
1994 - Elevated to International Amateur Boxing Referee
1997 - Inducted into the San Antonio Regional Golden Gloves
2002 - 1st Referee to be inducted into the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) Hall of Fame
2007 - USA Boxing, Inc Official of the Year.
Woodie was in many community activities including, the Harker Heights and Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Harker Heights Citizen Patrol Academy, III Corps and Fort Hood Retiree Council (22 years), Army Volunteer Council, Fort Hood Officers Club Advisory (10 years), Harker Heights Recreation Center volunteer, Dustoff Association, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Military Officers Association of America, Golden Gloves, AIBA (Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur) now International Boxing Association , USA Boxing and others.
In addition to being an outgoing, charismatic, hard working and dedicated individual, Woodie was always willing to go that extra mile to help others.
Woodie’s “footprints” in this life will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Mr. Woodward was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marva “Marti” (Hartwell) and his parents Logan and Bonnie Woodward.
He is survived by his daughter Vivicia “Vicki” McClure and granddaughter Aleigha McClure of New Braunfels.
Woodie “with an ie” graduated from Messick High School, Class of 1955, and received a BBA and MBA from Memphis State University (University of Memphis).
