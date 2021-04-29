Funeral services for Gayle Honaker, 72, of Harker Heights, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel in Gatesville. Interment will follow at 2: p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Honaker died April 28, 2021, in Houston.
She was born Oct. 13, 1948, in El Campo, to the late Owen Roades, Jr. and Audrey Clayton Roades.
She grew up in El Campo and resided there, until her marriage to Thurman Dean Kinsel in 1966 and moving to Brazoria. They had two daughters, Kimberly and Dina.
She moved to Gatesville in 1983, where she worked at Commercial Credit in Killeen, until her retirement in 1989. She married Gary Honaker on Dec. 24, 1989. They were stationed in California, Korea and Alabama, before returning to their permanent residence in Harker Heights.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Killeen, until becoming a member of Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Church in Nolanville.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Gary Honaker; daughters, Kimberly Livingston and husband, Steve, Dina Schuman and husband, Darrel; sister, Debbie Smaistrla and husband Mike; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
