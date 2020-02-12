Gayle Lynn Dudley

A celebration of life for Gayle Lynn (Rogers) Dudley, 66, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Dudley died Feb. 6, 2020, in Killeen, with her family by her side.
She was born Jan. 8, 1954, in Denver City as the only child of Whit Kenneth and Ellie Marie (Shults) Rogers.
Mrs. Dudley spent her childhood in San Angelo, graduating from Central High School in 1972.
She received her degree in education from Texas A&M University-College Station in 1975. She credits Texas A&M with meeting the love of her life, Marc Dudley. After graduation, they married on June 12, 1976, in San Angelo and immediately set off to start their life in the U.S. Army.
Mrs. Dudley started her career as a teacher while her husband was serving our country. Together they bounced around to two countries and six different states while raising three active boys.
Mrs. Dudley was a life-long contributor to education. She taught in the classroom many years before becoming an assistant principal. In 1991, she earned her Masters in Behavioral Science from Cameron University. She found her true calling when she became the principal of Peebles Elementary in 2003. Gayle spread her kindness and sweet disposition to all who came into her life, family, friends, faculty and students alike.
Each year she baked at least 80 homemade pies for Thanksgiving and gifted them to each faculty member at her school.
Her interests included her family and reading. In recent years, she devoted much of her time and energy to her seven grandchildren. She was their beloved Gigi.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church Temple and the women’s Bible study, and most recently attended Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen.
Survivors include her three sons and their families, James and Sarah Dudley, children Gray, Emerson and Maryn of Richardson; Brent Dudley and Farrah Brumbalow, children Lake and Ledge of Killeen; and Marc and Kara Dudley, children Ellie and Madelynn of Killeen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 35 years, Lt. Col. Marcus Gray Dudley.
In lieu of ﬂowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
In honor of Mrs. Dudley, those who attend her celebration of life service are asked to wear her favorite color, pink.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
