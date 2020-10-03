Gayle Robinson

Graveside services and burial for Gayle Dean Robinson, 61, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Murphy Cemetery in Pineland, South Carolina.
Ms. Robinson died Sept. 18, 2020, in Temple.
She was born June 15, 1959, in Brooklyn, New York.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Martin’s Funeral Home in Estill, South Carolina.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
