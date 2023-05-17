Memorial services for retired Texas game warden Gene (Marty) Marshall DeLoach, 80, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Riley Funeral Home in Hamilton. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Mr. DeLoach died May 16, 2023, at Focus Care of Hamilton with family at his side after an extended illness.
He was born March 12, 1943, in West Point, Georgia, to the late Wade DeLoach and Doris Lettie Bee Maddox DeLoach.
In July 1962 in Montgomery, Alabama, he enlisted in the United State Army. His training took him to Lawton, Oklahoma, where one day while at a drive-in with his buddies he first saw the love of his life, Shirley Ann Cosper. When she walked in, he told his buddies, “I am going to marry that girl.” On April 22, 1964, in Wichita Falls, he did just that.
The honeymoon was short lived when less than two months later in June 1964, he received his orders to leave for Vietnam, not returning until July 1965. He proudly served his country and after the military continued a life of public service.
After discharge from the Army, Gene and Shirley made their home in Killeen, where he went to work for the Killeen Police Department. In 1972 he entered the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Academy and graduated in 1973. His first assignment was in Hemphill, where he and his family spent two years before returning to the Central Texas area in 1975 to make Hamilton their home. He served as a Texas Game Warden for over 30 years, retiring for the second time in 2007.
Gene’s first love was family, followed closely by hunting and fishing with his friends and playing poker. His best days were spent outside, and he loved telling stories about his trips to Colorado with his buddies.
Mr. DeLoach is preceded in death by his parents Wade and Doris DeLoach; sister Wadene Dye, of Alexander City, Alabama; and grandson Tyler Elliott, of Dublin, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughter, Michele Cathey and husband Joe, of Hamilton; son, Michael DeLoach, of The Woodlands; son, Mark DeLoach, of Brownwood; grandchildren Blake Cathey and wife Katie of Mineola, Justin Elliott and wife Jolene of Hamilton, Travis Elliott and wife Jamie of Dublin, Texas, Ethan Cathey of Hamilton, Sara Cathey of Starkville, Mississippi, and Chelsie Elliott of Dublin, Texas; and great-grandchildren Koen Mannis of Mineola, Jocelyn Elliott of Hamilton, and Taygen, Carter and Mattilynn Elliott of Dublin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post #222 PO Box 222 Hamilton.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rileyfuneral.com for the DeLoach family.
