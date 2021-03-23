Geoffrey Coen

Funeral services for Geoffrey K. Coen, 50, will be 4 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Killeen. It will be live streamed at www.youtube.com/fbckilleen.
Mr. Coen died March 18, 2021.
He was born Nov. 14, 1970, in Petersburg, Virginia, to Kendall and Susan Coen.
Geoff graduated from Ellison High School and received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University.
He worked as a biomedical engineer at Lockheed Martin and at NASA, where he was an integral part of the space program. He was an expert in systems engineering and received recognition for his work in 1E procedures.
His colleagues knew him as a leader and a mentor. He made significant accomplishments in human space flight, including work on the space shuttle and the international space station.
Geoff’s greatest joy was his son, Kendall.
He also enjoyed reading, playing golf and interacting with his friends and family on multiple virtual platforms.
He was incredibly intelligent and quick-witted. He was a caring man who always had time for others. He loved deeply and sacrificially.
He was frugal yet generous. He brought comfort to many with his calm spirit. He always put others before himself.
He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kendall B. Coen, and his nephew, Daniel Mataska.
Survivors include his 11-year-old son, Kendall Z. Coen; his mother, Susan Coen; his sister, Jennifer Roden (Chance); his brother, Marshall Coen (Jill); and 10 nephews — James, Matthew, Thomas, Ethan, Austin, Silas, Jude, Ira, Ezra and Zecharias.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made toward Kendall’s college education at https://gofund.me/7efdfa71 or to NASA in Geoff’s memory via www.challenger.org.
Geoff’s ashes will be sent on an eternal flight into deep space.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.