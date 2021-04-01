Funeral services for George “Andy” Andrew Kelley, 48, of Temple, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with Pastor Roger Petty officiating. Andy will be cremated following services.
Mr. Kelley died March 28, 2021, in a local hospital after a battle with Stage 4 colon and liver cancer.
He was born Nov. 11, 1972, in Temple, to Barbara Ann and George William Kelley.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
