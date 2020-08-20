A gathering and visitation for George Chinea Jr., 35, formerly of Killeen, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Chinea died Aug. 15, 2020, in Odessa.
He was born June 17, 1985, in Newport News, Virginia.
He grew up in Killeen and attended Killeen High School.
