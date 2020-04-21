A private Mass of Christian Burial for George D. Kroeger, 82, of Copperas Cove will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kroeger died April 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.
He was born in Oak Park, Ill., to George A. and Louise Blaschke Kroeger on Aug. 14, 1937.
Mr. Kroeger went to Proviso High School in Oak Park, Ill., and graduated from Central Texas College.
He was a 24-year Army veteran who proudly served in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device and a Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He was involved in the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Copperas Cove Citizens Police Academy Association.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Lillian Kroeger; sons, Jeff Kroeger, Michael Mozdzierz and wife, Lorraine; daughters, Michele Kelso, Patti Riordan, Angela Oltjen and husband, Bret, and Erika Mozdzierz; grandchildren, Joshua Clem, Laura Riordan, Amanda Riordan, Ashton Grandberry and husband, Dustin, Melissa Lopez and husband, Leroy, and Andy Mozdzierz; great-grandson, Dante Lopez; his sisters, Shirley Wright, Judy Lenzy and husband, George; and special family friends, Matt Holsworth, Terry Aikman and Shawn Camp.
Mr. Kroeger was preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise Kroeger.
Mr. Kroeger was an honorable man who served his country, loved and was loved by his “package deal.”
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today with a rosary following at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Visiting Angels of Temple and New Century Hospice. Memorials may be given to Cove Animal Shelter or Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
