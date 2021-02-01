Funeral services for retired Sgt. Maj. George Edward Ellis, 81, will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen.
Burial with military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ellis died Jan. 20, 2021, in Harker Heights. He was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pa.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.