George Fox

Private services for retired CW3 George Stidworthy Fox Jr., 69, of Killeen will be held by the family at a later date.
Mr. Fox died on July 28, 2022, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
He was born in Alexandria, Virginia, and came to Killeen in 1986. George joined the U.S. Army in 1970 and served our country for over 21 years and was a Gulf War veteran, retiring in 1991.
George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a staunch supporter and friend to all animals as he advocated for animal rights. George was a state certified animal cruelty investigator who worked with local, county, and state officials to ensure all animals are treated humanely through enforcement of animal friendly laws, strong adoption efforts, and educating the public on animal rights issues.
George was preceded in death by his father, George Stidworthy Fox, and his mother, Jean May Fox.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Susan K. Fox; his son, Eric Fox; his daughter-in-law, Sara Fox; his grandson, Cole Fox; and his brother; William Fox, of Edmond, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, everyone is encouraged to donate to the animal rights or animal protection organization of their choice in his name.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
