Graveside services for George H. Bailey, 87, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bailey died March 25, 2020, in Temple. He was born May 15, 1932, in Washington, D.C., to Joseph C. Bailey and Elizabeth E. Moran.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
