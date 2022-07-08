Celebration of Life
George J. Hurley
George J. Hurley, 83 years young of Copperas Cove, Texas. Graveside servies will be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, July 11, 2022 at 10:00 am.
George was born March 14, 1939, in Johnstown, NY. He retired Atmy E8. He was in the Vietnam War. Decorations & Medals include- National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal Clasp Silver Loop, Vietnam Service Medal W3 Bronze Service Stars, Presidential Unit Citation Korea. He was an instructor at West Point. He worked 22 years for United Stated Postal Service.
George Hurley is preceded in death by his first wife, Cecile L. Hurley, daughter Kathleen Hurley, mother Dorothy Sponable, Father Norman Hurley & sister Delores. Survivors include present wife, Marilyn P. Hurley, daughters Lynda Hurley & JoAnn Avery. Grandchildren; Ray Gilmore II, Kristopher Gilmore, George Avery V & wife Renee, Shannon Avery and husband Micah Burden, Heather Avery Jones and husband James Jones, Jr. Great Grandchildren; Lily, Ray III & Quinn Gilmore, Zane Trusky & Zack Avery, Grayson, Sophia & Trystan Burden, Isabella & Lillian Jones.
George Hurley loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his daughters, grandchildren & grand children. He also loved gardening, photography & bee keeping. He was loved by everyone and he will be deeply missed
