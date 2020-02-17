Funeral services for George Joseph Stevens, 67, of Killeen, will be at noon Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen with Chaplain Ferman Carpenter officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Stevens died Feb. 12, 2020, in Killeen, Texas.
He was born March 5, 1952, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to George W. Stevens and Florence Arnold.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
