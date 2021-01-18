Services for George Robert Kattner, 95, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
George was born Aug. 31, 1925, to Robert Ernest Willie and Juanita Kattner in Copperas Cove, at home. He died Jan. 12, 2021, at a nursing home.
He grew up and lived in Copperas Cove. George married Eva Louise Mahana July 23, 1950, in Copperas Cove. They were married for 63 years before her passing in May 2013.
He served in the National Guard, 36th Infantry from 1947 to 1949 and trained as a medical technician and the served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952 as a medical technician with the 14th Field Artillery. He worked at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Hood, for 30 years as a nurse assistant. While working at Darnall, he received numerous accommodations. He also worked as a carpenter and handyman for many years in Copperas Cove.
His hobbies were woodworking and spending time with family and friends.
George is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Juanita Kattner; his wife, Eva Louise Kattner; brothers, Richard, Herbert, Marvin; and sisters; Margurite Bailey and Juanita Lamb.
He is survived by five daughters, Sandra Porterfield of Axtel; Dorothy “Jo” Legere and her husband, Ron, of Sanford, Maine; Vickie Kidwell and her husband, Pat, of Killeen; Cherry Nolin of Copperas Cove; Cheryl “Lee” Mesnard and her husband, Les, of Moody, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.