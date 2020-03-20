Funeral services with full military honors for retired Sgt. Maj. George Willard Crawford, 93, of Belton, will be private.
Mr. Crawford died suddenly March 20, 2020, at Baylor-Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.
He was born on June 8, 1926 ,in Saint Paul, Ark., to Robert Gillas and Myrtle (Patrick) Crawford.
Mr. Crawford grew up in Saint Paul and upon high school graduation joined the U.S. Army. George was deployed to numerous locations overseas during his military career, serving during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Mr. Crawford received numerous commendations, including two awards of Combat Infantry, the Legion of Merit, four Bronze Star Medals, along with many others.
George moved to the Bell County area in 1974 upon his retirement as a sergeant major after 30 years of honorable service to his country.
He married Lynette Kattner in Killeen on July 5, 1948, and they were married for almost 72 years before he passed away.
Mr. Crawford was a member of the Association of the U.S. Army, the American Legion, the NRA, Bell County Sportsman Club. He served on the Belton City Council, and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Lynette of Belton; daughter, Sandra Souza of Belton; sons, Skipp Crawford of Temple, Bob Crawford of Springdale, Ark., James Crawford of Bellville, Texas, and Jerry Crawford of Belton; as well as numerous grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church building fund or to the American Cancer Society.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
