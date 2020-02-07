George William Coffin

Funeral services for George William “Bill” Coffin, 57, of Florence, will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown. Burial will follow at the Florence Cemetery in Florence.
Mr. Coffin died Feb. 4, 2020. Mr. Coffin was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock.
He was a successful business owner and father, as well as teacher and friend. He was wild and mean but still so gentle and caring; he loved to have a good laugh and a cold beer with his friends.
He was a hardworking man who taught many and helped even more along the way. Bill lived a great life spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be forever missed.
Survivors include his three boys, Justin Coffin married to Christina Coffin, Travis Coffin married to Gabriella Coffin, and Trevor Coffin; his three grandchildren, Kayden Coffin, Beau Coffin, Emmarie Coffin; his sisters, brothers, extended family and his best friend, his dog Kush. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, and great friend to all.
A visitation will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
