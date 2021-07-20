George Williams

Funeral services for Bishop Overseer Pastor George Nelson Williams will be 11 a.m. today at The People’s Choice Worship Center, 1104 N. Fourth St., in Killeen.
Mr. Williams died July 12, 2021.
Serenity Life Celebrations Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements. You may leave a message or memory on the “Tribute Wall” at www.slcwaco.com.
