Funeral services for Georgia Elaine Tanner, 59, of Killeen, will be at noon Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel in Killeen. Interment will be held at a later time at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Tanner died Feb. 22, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Nov. 12, 1960, in Wichita, Kan.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the chapel.
