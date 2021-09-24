Funeral services for Georgia “Jo” Lucille Patterson, 90, of Kempner will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Kempner. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Patterson died on Sept. 14, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1931, in Crowder, Miss. to Edward and Gladys (Cook) Hodges. She graduated from Crowder High School in 1948 and married her sweetheart, John Patterson in May of 1948. She spent 22 years as the wife of a career soldier which took her and John away from cotton sharecropping on the Mississippi Delta. When John retired from the US Army, they moved to Lampasas, TX and founded Centex Data, a bookkeeping service, until they both retired in 1991.
Called “Miss Jo” by friends, she was active in Clear Creek Baptist Church and was known for her scratch-made carrot cakes which she happily baked for all who wanted one. Besides baking, Miss Jo enjoyed gardening, sewing and fellowship with others.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Patterson in 2013; her son, Richard Patterson in 2015 and her sister, Bettie Ronne in 2016.
Jo is survived by her son, John Patterson Jr. and wife, Diana; her daughter, Karen Patterson; daughter-in-law, Dallas Patterson; sister, Sandra Ware and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Viss Family Funeral Home, who is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
