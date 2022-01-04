Funeral services for Georgia McBeth, 93, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville. Interment will follow at Pidcoke Cemetery.
Mrs. McBeth died Jan. 2, 2022, in Belton.
She was born on March 31, 1928, in the Pleasant Valley community of Hamilton County, to the late Walter Johnson Sr. and Lois Lightsey Johnson.
Her father farmed in the Jonesboro and Turnersville communities and she attended school in Jonesboro, where she graduated in 1946 as Salutatorian. She was on the All-State Basketball team for one year and All-District team for three years.
She went on to college in the fall of 1946 at Clifton Junior College, where she played basketball. She received her associate degree from there and continued her education, by attending Central Texas College, taking several courses pertaining to banking.
Her first job was in the Coryell County Tax Assessor’s office, until joining the staff of the National Bank of Gatesville, which started her 45-year career in banking. She retired from the First National Bank of Killeen and the Fort Hood National Bank as vice president.
She continued after her retirement working part time at the Heights Bank and Union State Bank.
Georgia was honored to be named Woman of the Year and Charter President of the Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Business Women Association. She was also an active member in the Association of Bank Women and was a keynote speaker for several seminars in the field of banking.
She enjoyed volunteering for Coryell Memorial Hospital, Methodist Alzheimer’s Group and the Pidcoke Cemetery Association, to name a few.
Georgia met her husband, Wayland McBeth, in 1948 and they were married on Jan. 19, 1952. They moved to Killeen in 1960 and later moved to Pidcoke in 1990, where they opened McBeth Yard Decorations. They were both members of Pidcoke Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010; brothers, Donald Johnson, Walter Johnson Jr., Clifford Johnson; sisters, Joann Mariott and Nancy McAnally.
Survivors include her sons, John Wayland McBeth, LeRoy McBeth; grandchildren, John Wayland McBeth, II and wife, Lisa, Misti LeAnn Davis, Lacey Irene Manning and husband, Cody, Katy Lynn McBeth; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Austin, Meredith, Shelby, Mattie and Bryce.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been designated to Pidcoke Cemetery Assn., 105 River Ridge Drive, Gatesville, TX 76528.
