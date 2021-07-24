Gerald Hodges

A celebration of life for Gerald Dee Hodges, 82, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church on Trimmier Road in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Hodges died July 19, 2021.
He was born March 29, 1939, in Gorman, to Albert Clyde and Lela Mae Hodges.
Gerald grew up in the Duster community near DeLeon. His parents farmed cotton and peanuts in Comanche County.
He graduated from Comanche High School in 1958 and after high school, enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany shortly after basic training in Fort Riley, Kansas.
After his military service, he moved to the Killeen area where he began his 29-year career with AAFES (Army and Air Force Exchange Service) at the PX service station on Fort Hood. He retired from AAFES as the service station manager in 1995 and spent most of his retirement as a cattle rancher.
He was married to longtime Killeen resident, Jeanne Ellan Reaves, on Aug. 25, 1964, in Killeen.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rondal Hodges, of Valley Mills.
Survivors include his sister, Doris Lightfoot Simank, 93, of Copperas Cove; his wife and two sons, Derek and wife, Leah, of Belton, and Justin and wife, Alanna, of Marshall; grandchildren, Jake, and wife, Taylor Holmes, of Crawford; Kyle Holmes of Belton, Madeline and Landon Hodges of Marshall; and great-granddaughter Charlotte Ann Holmes.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.