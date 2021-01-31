Graveside services for Gerald Mark Jr., 82, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, officiated by Dub Falsone.
Mr. Mark died surrounded by family on Jan. 23, 2021. He was born on July 6, 1938, to Gerald Vaughn Mark and Tressie Fley Morris in McMillan, Mich.
He went into the Army right away and then, after he retired, he went to the Killeen Bowling Alley for a few years. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his son. They liked to go out to eat and take rides in the car. Gerald loved to be on the computer and talk with friends on the phone.
Gerald Mark Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Tressie Mark; his son, Gerald Mark III and his sister, Ruby.
He is leaves behind to cherish his memory, his ex-wife, Becky Ybarra; his son, Jonathon Mark; his daughter, Tracey Verzosa; seven grandchildren and his best friend, Johnny Ybarra.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
