A graveside service for Gerald Moss, 83, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Killeen Memorial Cemetery, 3516 Lake Road.
Mr. Moss died May, 15, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1936 in Rogers, Texas to parents General Jackson Moss and Gertrude Bearden.
Mr. Moss was a loving husband, father and friend. He was loved immensely by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
