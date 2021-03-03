The family will gather for a small service for Gerard Vincent LeMieux, 61, at 2 p.m. March 26 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. LeMieux died Feb. 25, 2021, in Mansfield, La.
He was born July 16, 1959, in USAH Bad Cannstatt, Germany.
He was a veteran in the United States Navy as an E-3 Hospitalman. Gerard attended Killeen High School and received an Associate’s degree from Central Texas College in Communications.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerard Vincent LeMieux, Sr. and his mother, Renate LeMieux. Gerard is survived by his sisters, Dagmar Caldwell and Lillian Whitlow; along with two nieces, one nephew, and their children.
