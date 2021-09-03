Gertraud Nott

Memorial services for Gertraud (Traudy, Traudel) Nott, 76, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford- Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Nott died Aug. 27, 2021.
She was born Jan. 12, 1945.
Traudy grew up in central Germany having been born in the small village of Gochsheim and moving to Schweinfurt at an early age. She then came to the United States after marrying Staff Sgt. Jimmy Stewart.
They had two children, Robert and John Stewart. Jimmy was killed in combat in Vietnam, leaving a young 20-year-old mother living in a new country she knew little about. She prevailed in spite of difficult circumstances to become the beautiful, loving person she admirably personified.
After marrying then-Capt. Mike Nott in 1972, she again became a mother with the birth of Oliver Nott.
Traudy and family moved often as military families often do. Of course, Traudy was the bedrock that kept this beautiful family together. Traudy was a military volunteer extraordinaire wherever assigned.
She was even adopted by 1/64 Armor in Germany, where she traveled to various towns locating then negotiating with the proprietor to place the 1/64 headquarters during field exercises. Traudy also became the official/unofficial interpreter for the regiment.
She often found herself at field grade/general officer dinners and social functions as Captain Nott’s wife, regimental example of grace, integrity and beauty while also serving as interpreter.
She spent several days a week with young regimental soldiers, wives and families in need. She often negotiated for housing or working with landlords to improve the living conditions of soldiers. She received the coveted “Yellow Rose of Texas” award from Gov. Rick Perry.
Her four men, Mike, Robert, John and Oliver are together shoulder to shoulder, not to agonize but remember her grace and to keep their faith in her and the ideals she placed in their hearts, as they pass through this time of grief and sudden loss and on to a loving memory of their greatest love.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, retired Lt. Col. Michael B Nott; son Robert Stewart and his wife, Rose; grandsons, Jimmy, Bruce and Andrew; son John Stewart and his wife, Marie; grandsons Sean and Tony; and great-granddaughter Payton, granddaughter Sidney, son Oliver Nott and his wife, Jenny, granddaughter Kylie and grandson Aidan.
She was blessed with many cousins and dear friends in Germany.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to phantomsupport.org in honor of Traudy Nott.
A viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
