Gertrud Sweeton

A memorial service for Gertrud (Clemens) Sweeton, 87, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mrs. Sweeton died suddenly on July 20, 2021, after living a life full of love, laughter, tears, adventures, challenges, triumphs and loss.
Gertrud “Trude” “Gert” was born, in Germany, on Feb. 1, 1934, to Wilhelm and Anna Clemens. She was the oldest of four children.
Her brother George of Eich, Germany, and sister Margaret of Carrollton preceded her in death, and she leaves behind the youngest of the 4, her sister, Kate of Reinheim, Germany.
Born in Germany and growing up during a very turbulent time in history, Gertrud could not have imagined that at the age of 22 as a single mother of her son, Gunter, she would meet and later in June of 1957, marry the love of her life, Claude Sweeton Sr., a young American soldier from Sweetwater, Tennessee.
After 45 years of marriage, and a long hard-fought battle with cancer, Claude preceded her in death and promised to wait patiently for them to be joined together again.
Together they had four children, Gabriele who preceded her mom in death in 2013, a sudden loss Gertrud’s heart could never get over, and her surviving children, Claude Jr, Joe, and Karen.
Gertrud was a loving, supportive, and proud Army Wife, who loved to share stories of her being a young girl when she first met American soldiers, who had come to Liberate her beloved Germany.
Coming to the United States speaking minimal English and landing right smack dab in the middle of the civil right movements of that time.
Not understanding how a country that had liberated her from oppression and the evils of hatred, could be so caught up on hatred and racism themselves.
She shared these historic firsthand accounts through the years with her children’s classrooms, scout troops and anyone who would listen.
She had very strong opinions standing up and speaking out about inequalities in her new homeland, the U.S.A. She was most proud that she completed her citizenship studies, testing and took her oath as a U.S. citizen in our nation’s capital.
Gertrud loved her children unconditionally and supported each of them through anything they set their sights on. She also stood with them during challenging times without judgement but not without sharing her very strong opinions on how to handle or resolve their issues.
Amongst her many achievements in life, being an OMA and UHR OMA gave her some of the most joyful days she ever knew.
She leaves a legacy of 10 Grandchildren, Michelle, Kristi, Melissa, Robert, Katie, Khrystyn, Cee-Cee, Chuck, Erik, Annie, and Wes who she loved as a grandson and 12 great-grandchildren, Shelbie, Lauren, Emily, Abby, Tyler, Asher, Peyton, Eva, Amelie, Bronson, Sailyr and Jameson.
She also had strong and loving relationships with her daughter-in-law, Corrinne Cartagena Sweeton and her son-in-law, Dennis Batchler, they both cherished her as they did their own mothers.
She found her own way to love each one of them uniquely and tried to attend every celebration or milestone event she could. She was always there in person or on the sidelines cheering them on.
She was an amazing home chef and baker, and her recipes will live on in her children and grands and great grands for years to come, she loved to share stories of her life and those stories will continue to be told for years to come, she loved to watch sports of all kinds and especially loved to travel and live vicariously through the additional travels and adventures of her children and grandchildren.
She lived an amazing life and left nothing unsaid or undone. She will be missed by her friends, her children and even the friends of her children who had the opportunity to experience her joy for life and love of a good social event!
Her memory will remain a cherished treasure by all who knew her. Ruhe einfach Mutti, Sie konnen stolz sein auf das Leben, das Sie gelebt haben und das Erbe, das Sie hinterlassen haben.
A viewing will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
