Gertrude Foy

Memorial services for Gertrude Becker Foy, 84, will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday at Porter Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio. Interment burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
Mrs. Foy died Nov. 17, 2020.
She was born April 23, 1936, in New Braunfels to Alwin Carl Becker and Toska Emilie Bartels.
She was a graduate of New Braunfels High School and Texas College for Women in Denton. She gave her long life as a wife, homemaker, mother and teacher in spots around the globe as a military spouse and dedicated church volunteer.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, retired Col. William H. Foy; sons, Bryan and his wife Betty of New Braunfels; Stephen and his wife Beth of New London, N.H., and grandchildren William, Christopher, Sarah, Caroline, Douglas and Robert. She is also survived by brothers, Leroy A. Becker of Kingsland; Raymond A. Becker and wife Ellie of Fredericksburg, Va., and nieces and nephews Cathy Becker Lubin and Cindy Becker Menke of Fredricksburg, Va., and Leroy (Chip) Becker Jr. and Lori Becker Dever of Austin.
For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed. The link may be viewed on Mrs. Foy’s obituary page at porterloring.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.