Gilbert T. Hancock
A graveside service with military honors for retired CSM Gilbert T. Hancock, 84, of Copperas Cove; will be October 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hancock died October 5, 2020, at his home in Copperas Cove.
He was born August 25, 1936, in Chicago, IL to George Hancock and Kathlyn (Wilson) Hancock. In November 1953 Gilbert joined the United Sates Army and served two tours in Korea and Vietnam. While stationed in Germany he married the love of his life, Christa Schenk, October 8, 1960. He attended Class 2 at the Sergeant Major Academy, Fort Bliss, TX in 1973. Mr. Hancock retired from active duty after 23 years of honorable and distinguished service. He started working for the Texas Youth Council and Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Industrial Division, for 26 years and retired as Plant Manager from the Hughes Garment Factory, Gatesville, TX. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Christa; daughter Bonnie (Edward) Loth; son Ronny Hancock of Magnolia, TX; sister Murleen (Bernie) Scheible of AZ, three grandchildren, Amy Loth, Jennifer (Victor) Cardenas, David (Abbey) Loth of GA, and three great-grandchildren; Noelle, Jace and Cora Cardenas.
He was preceded in death by his father George, mother Kathlyn, sister Carroll Boyes and brother Sumner of Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kindred Hospice, 2626 S. 37th St., Ste B, Temple, TX 76504 in his memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.