A celebration of life for Gilbert Vargas, 69, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Vargas died Jan. 16, 2021, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 7, 1951, in Slaton, to Maximiliano Vargas Sr. and Ramona Vargas.
He served in the United States Air Force, and also worked over 30 years for DPW Civil Service at Fort Hood.
Gilbert loved his work, laughing with his family, listening to live music, watching Aggie football, and cheering on his grandsons at all of their sporting events.
He will be forever loved and missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Josephine Garcia, and brothers, Maximiliano Vargas, Jr. and Robert Vargas.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Marilyn; daughter, Candace; son, Michael; grandsons, Alexander and Nicolas; brother, Ernest (Irene) Vargas; sisters, Esther (Johnny) Medrano, Virginia (George) Cardenas, Linda (Lance) Hill, and Betty (David) Salazar.
