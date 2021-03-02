Graveside services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Gilberto Lopez, 80, of Killeen will be at 1 p.m. today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lopez died on Feb. 15, 2021. He was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Harlingen to Lisandro and Felicitas Lopez.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Emma; his daughters, Beatrice Lopez Cox Norma, and husband Garry, of Killeen, and Alvera Taylor, of North Carolina; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Benito Lopez, Eduardo Lopez and Manuel Lopez.
Mr. Lopez enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 and served for 20 years. He received several honors and medals to include the National Defense Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal. He retired in December 1977 and settled in Killeen with his family.
He worked for Civil Service as a supply clerk at Carl R. Darnall Army Hospital and retired after 20 years.
In his younger years, he grew up on the golf course as a caddy, where he learned and loved to play the game.
He joined the local Pan American Golf Association, playing in many tournaments, meeting many people, and making friends along the way. Coach Lopez, as his son-in-law called him, taught his grandsons Justin and Hunter how to play and enjoyed every minute he spent on the course with all of them.
Visitation is from 11:30-12:30 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.