Funeral services for Gisela Parker, of Killeen, will be at noon Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Committal services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Parker died Feb. 25, 2021, at Indian Oaks Living Center Memory Care in Harker Heights from Alzheimer’s dementia.
She was born Oct. 8, 1931, in West Germany.
She married the late Henry (HP) Parker, Jr. in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Kaiserslautern is where Mr. Parker was stationed at the time.
They eventually settled in Killeen in 1964.
Ms. Parker worked for 28 years as a dedicated and loyal employee for the Killeen Independent School District, in the Food Service Department, retiring in 1999.
After retirement, she spent countless hours volunteering in both the Bob Gilmore and Killeen Lions Club Park Senior Centers. Being a dedicated volunteer did not go unnoticed because she was awarded Volunteer of the Year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and her late husband, Mr. Henry (HP) Parker Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Ms. Rose Parker of Killeen.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity.
