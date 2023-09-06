Funeral services for Gladys Alma Driver, 89, of Killeen we be held Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Church of Christ in Killeen.
Mrs. Driver died Aug. 29, 2023, in San Antonio. She was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Justin, Texas, to John Henry and Gladys Francis Pennington.
She graduated high school in Ponder, Texas. Gladys graduated from North Texas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. Gladys earned her Master’s degree and Principalship certification at Southwest Texas State University.
Gladys married John Howard Driver, Sr. on Dec. 30, 1957, in Ardmore, Okla.
Gladys had a 37-year career in education. She was the first female assistant principal at the elementary level in Killeen ISD at Pershing Park Elementary in 1974. She was appointed principal of West Ward Elementary, becoming the first female principal at the elementary level in Killeen ISD in 1976. Gladys finished her career at Willow Springs Elementary in 1993.
Mrs. Driver is preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Gladys Francis Pennington; her husband, John Howard Driver Sr.; and her son, John Howard Driver Jr.; her brothers, Robert McDowell Pennington, John Albert Pennington, Jimmie Rae Pennington, Jackie Lynn Pennington, Virgile Hugh Pennington, Paul Houston Pennington.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Driver; her son, Duane Driver; and her grandson, Patrick Driver; her brothers Gerald Quinton Pennington and David Archer; and her sister Margaret Ann Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org, 1-800-DEMENTIA.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen in charge of arrangements.
