Gladys Johnson

Graveside services and burial for Gladys Mae “Marie” Johnson, 94, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Johnson died Oct. 8, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born April 12, 1926, in Elgin to the late Albert Wesley and Pearlie (Hick) Wesley.
Gladys was the youngest “baby” of ten children. She lived in Taylor, until finding employment in Killeen, where she worked with Non Appropriate Funds until retirement. After retirement she continued to keep her hands busy in her church and community. Living a rich and full life, she acquired along her life journey an abundance of loving family and friends. Always ready to step in, roll up her sleeves and give of herself was her most precious, endearing quality.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her loving husband Winfred Johnson, eldest son Thomas L. Brockington of Killeen, and eldest daughter, Shirley E. Hill of Pflugerville.
Survivors include her son, Ira L. Taylor of Killeen, daughters, Donna R.B. Wesley of Killeen and Trena Johnson.
Young of Balch Springs, along with extended family, grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor followed by a celebration of her life service that can be viewed on www.livestream.com/accounts/7325565/gladysjohnson beginning at 2 p.m.
This great celebration will be a personal signature service under the professional guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. “The Shepherd” Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
