Funeral services for Glen Charles Root, 71, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Killeen. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Mr. Root died Oct. 30, 2021, in Harker Heights. He was born on June 18, 1950 ,in Waseca Minn.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
