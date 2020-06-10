Glenda E. Turck

Memorial services for Glenda E. (Hicks) Turck, 77, of Killeen, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today.
Mrs. Turck died June 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 7, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Glendon E. and Alvina E. (Phillips) Hicks.
Glenda was a dedicated wife and mother, whose greatest pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Ronald W. Turck.
Glenda is survived by her loving sons: William C. Turck and his wife, Ana, Phillip A. Turck, and Patrick M. Turck and his wife, Christy; and her four grandchildren, Deanna, Ryan, John and Ashley.
For more information or to make an online condolence, go to: https://www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
