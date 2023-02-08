A celebration of life for Glenn B. Shahan, 86, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Shahan died Jan. 9, 2023.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A celebration of life for Glenn B. Shahan, 86, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Shahan died Jan. 9, 2023.
He was born Feb. 16, 1936, to Roy and Gertrude Shahan in San Angelo.
Glenn graduated from Denver City High School in 1954. He attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1959, and obtained his Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1965 from Southern Methodist University. Glenn had a successful career at E-Systems where he was employed for 30 years. After retiring, he worked part time for Weatherford College teaching digital systems.
The family would like to thank Stoney Brook of Belton, Bader House of Georgetown and Valerian Hospice of Round Rock for taking such good care of Glenn during the past year.
Mr. Shahan was preceded in death by his parents, his older brothers Earl (Gail) and Norman (Rebecca), grandson Nick Tripp, and Janis Shahan, the mother of his children, Wes and Melinda.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda Parker Shahan, of Killeen; his son Wesley (Peggy) Shahan, of Aledo; his daughter Melinda (Rusty) Tripp, of Keller; granddaughter Andi (Bret) Ramer, of Aledo; granddaughter Rebecca (Payton) Kirkpatrick, of Colleyville; grandson Jacob Shahan, of Aledo; great-grandson Layton Ramer, of Aledo; future great-grandson Knox Kirkpatrick; his sister Helen Adams, of The Hills, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by Linda’s children Laurie (Brad) Kent, of Leander; Randy (Allison) Culp, of Salado; and grandchildren Sydney and Marin Kent and Easton and Cannon Culp.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to West Texas Boys Ranch in San Angelo at www.wtbr.org.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.