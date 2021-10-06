Funeral services for Glenn Barry Ryan Sr., 59, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove followed by cremation.
Mr. Ryan died on Sept. 30, 2021. He was born on July 2, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, to Beatrice Lych.
Survivors include his two children, Glenn Jr. and Brinanca; and his sister, Rita Holmes.
