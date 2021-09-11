Glenn Re Skeens Jr., 58, of Copperas Cove, died Sept. 7, 2021. He was born Sept. 15, 1962, in Ransetin, Germany, to Dorit Skeens and Glenn Skeens Sr.
Glenn was a correctional officer for the state of Texas for 35 years. He served in the United States military for four years.
He was a loving father and grandpa and loved very much by his kids and grandkids. He loved the Minnesota Vikings and Texas Longhorns. He was a lover of sports cars especially his Chevrolet Corvette.
He became engaged to Constance Bonds earlier this year and planned to meet her at the altar in February 2022. He was loved by many and made many friends over all his years working for the state of Texas.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Skeens Sr. and Dorit Skeens; and his brother Travis Skeens.
Glenn is survived by many family members, including his children Tiffany Skeens, Brittany Skeens, and Brandon Skeens; his brothers Kenneth Skeens and Christoph Eppendorf; his grandchildren Jason Skeens, Amiyah Rodriguez, Annaleyah Rodriguez, Ej Gonzalez, Asaiah DeLeon, Angel DeLeon, and Noah Gonzalez.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arragngements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Skeens family.
