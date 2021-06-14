A celebration of life for Glenn Wayne Burnett, 62, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, in Killeen.
Mr. Burnett died June 6, 2021, at his home, in Copperas Cove.
He was born Sept. 22, 1958, in Chicago, Ill., to Sanford and Liliana (Torregrossa) Burnett.
Glenn’s parents met and were married (1951) in Udine, Italy; as his father was in the United States Army during WWII, he attended school in several countries, Italy, France, Germany, and here in the United States.
He attended Ansbach High School in Germany and Killeen High School, earning his diploma in 1977.
He attended and earned an Associates Degree in Law Enforcement at Central Texas College, in Killeen, in 1979. In 2017, he returned to CTC to obtain his bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement, but due to health issues he was unable to pursue his degree.
He worked for Burger King while in high school and college, then the Crosby Police Department, the Floydada Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Department of Corrections, as a prison guard, the United States Army (12 years), obtaining the rank of E5, Black and Decker Company, DOJ with his brother, William Burnett, and sister-in-law, Linda Burnett, doing litigation for the United States, A-1 Lightning Bug in Copperas Cove, Brown & Root overseas (Bosnia, Kosovo, and Qatar), Solectron/Flextronics, in Austin, General-Dynamics, as a gunsmith level 3, and Applied Materials in Austin. In 2012, after 38 years of working, Glenn had to retire, due to serious health conditions.
Glenn was a member of the American Legion and National Rifle Association. He received a medal and citation for marksmanship in the Army.
He enjoyed reading history regarding the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War. He loved working on guns, besides buying them, hunting, fishing, metal detecting like his father, working on automobiles and trucks, dancing, BBQs, and above all else loved being with family and friends.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, Sanford, and Liliana Torregrossa, his eldest brother, William Sanford Francis Burnett, and youngest brother, Keith Nathan Burnett.
Survivors include his wife, Marion Annetta Burnett of Copperas Cove, his son, Jason Edward (Kari) Burnett Sr., of Leander, his son, Richard Warren Canan, III of Copperas Cove, his daughter, Shilah Jo Burnett (Jack) Hollesen, of Colorado Springs, his daughter, Samantha L. (James) Piveral of Colorado Springs, his sister-in-law, Linda A. (William S.F.) Burnett of Miami Springs, his sister, Shirley Ann Marie (Sammie) Jones of Cary, N.C., his brother, Kim Allen (Kim Marie) Burnett of St. Cloud, and his sister, Kellie Jo Felks. His grandchildren, Jason Edward Burnett, Jr., Liliana Burnett, Jonathan C. Hollesen, Gracie L. Hollesen, Dahnavin J. Piveral, Izabel L. Piveral, and Jordyn R. Piveral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney /Diabetes Association and the GARYSINISEFOUNDATION.ORG for Veterans and First Responders.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments, ER and ICU of AdventHealth — Metroplex Adventist Hospital, Dignity Memorial and Crawford–Bowers Funeral Home for assisting us during this most difficult time in our family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.