An open funeral Mass for Gloria Mae Hebert, 88, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen.
Private burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Texas Veteran Cemetery.
Mrs. Hebert died April 30, 2020.
She was born on March 21, 1932, in Merry Oaks, Kentucky, to Jacob and Mildred Moulder.
During her teen years, Gloria moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, with her aunt and uncle, which led to her working at the Exchange at Fort Campbell Army base.
In 1951, Gloria met James Hebert, a young soldier in the Army. They wed on Dec. 18, 1952, celebrating 67 years of marriage. They went on to have five children: Michael, Michelle, Max, Monique and Dani (Mira).
Gloria was a devoted military wife and loving mother. She supported James through many deployments, military schools, and moves all the while taking care of her growing family. Waiting for all her children to be in school, Gloria went on to work for and retire from Sears.
Continuing the call to help others, Gloria worked tirelessly with handicapped and mentally challenged students in the Killeen school district. She loved life and loved to laugh, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Even when dementia took many memories, she always remembered her family and the love she had for them.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Mildred Moulder; sister, Lois, and daughter, Michelle Hebert.
Survivors include brothers and sisters Betty (Alton) Earls, Morris Moulder, Faye Moulder, and Doug Moulder, all of Indiana; children Michael (Mary) Hebert of Austin, Max (Beverly) Hebert of Cedar Park, Monique Hebert of Killeen, and Dani (Javier) Villalobos of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Rosary to be held at 7 p.m.
