Funeral services for Gloria Renee Milon, 65, of Killeen, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.
Ms. Milon died Aug. 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 7, 1955. to Ollie Milon and Bettie Mae Webb in Henderson, North Carolina.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
