Gordon Adams

A private family graveside service for Gordon “Cotton” Adams, 95, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Adams died on Sept. 20, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1924, in Killeen.
Cotton married Mary Lynda Mundell on May 26, 1950, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on that date in 2015. Mrs. Adams died January 24, 2016, in Killeen.
Mr. Adams was born in Killeen to Raymond and Ruby (Wilson) Adams. The family moved to Copperas Cove in his childhood, where he attended public schools and graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1943 as class president. He received his BS in Education from SWTSC in San Marcos, Texas, in 1948 and his MS in Education at Baylor University in 1964.
Cotton served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1944-1946 in the European Theater at the Battle of Rome and the Arno River with the 5th Army in the 91st Regiment.
He began his career as a coach and teacher at Ft. Hood HS (1948-1953) before the school was absorbed into Killeen ISD. From there he went to coach and teach at Lampasas HS.
Also, in the early years, he owned the K&N Root Beer Stand and co-owned Adams Sporting Goods with his brother, Bub.
He then returned to Killeen ISD, where he spent many years as a principal at Avenue D Elementary and Clarke Elementary, served as Tax Assessor/Collector, and finally retired from Killeen ISD as Director of Purchasing.
Cotton served on the Killeen City Council in 1954 and again from 1989-1995. He also served as an Associate Municipal Court Judge for several years. Before and after serving on the Killeen City Council, he served on the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Killeen Industrial Foundation.
Mr. Adams was also a member of the First Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge 1125, Texas State Teachers Association, Texas Elementary Principals Association, Killeen Retired Teachers Association, Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Central Texas Council of Governments, and the American Legion Post 223.
Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his three brothers, R.C., Bub and Jimmy.
Survivors include his son, Gordon G. Adams (Barbara) of Salado and Roy Dale Adams of Killeen. He is also survived by two grandsons, Michael of Belton, and Chance of Killeen, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Killeen ISD Education Foundation at https://www.killeenisd.org/education_foundation or by calling 254-336-0182.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.