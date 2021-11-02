Memorial services for Gordon “Don” Joseph Troupe, of Temple will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Copperas Cove.
Mr. Troupe died Oct. 12, 2021. He was born Aug. 30, 1947.
Don died with family at his side after a long battle with cancer and heart issues.
Don was a loving father and husband who enjoyed his time in the outdoors hunting, fishing, and golfing. He loved to cook and entertain, all while making everyone feel welcome.
He was a military man and had so much respect for his country and his ability to have served in the United States Army for 20 years with four tours in Vietnam; he received many honors during his service.
After retirement from the Army, he worked for Homeland Security, where he retired after 22 years and enjoyed what he did as a Special Agent.
He loved to spend time with his beautiful wife, Joyce Ann Troupe, and sons, Jeremy and Andrew Troupe and daughter-in-law Shawnda Troupe.
He had two grandchildren that he loved so dearly, Avery and Brady Troupe. He loved to hear about and watch them play sports and always checked to see how they were doing in school.
He was a longtime member and elder at Trinity Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove, also a member of the men’s club and loved getting up on Saturday mornings to cook breakfast for the meetings. Don had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them and catching up with them whenever time allowed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Hildegard Troupe. He is survived in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Troupe; sister Connie Troupe; son Andrew Troupe, son and daughter-in-law Jeremy and Shawnda Troupe; and two grandchildren, Avery and Brady Troupe.
Don will be missed by all and would want everyone he knew and cared for that he is in comfort now, resting with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
