Grace Lynn Murphy
March 1974 – February 2021
Grace Lynn Murphy (Lynn) died at age 46 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her home in Round Rock, TX. Lynn was born at Hillandale Hospital in Killeen, TX on March 11th, 1974 to Ross and Wendy Lee Zimmerman. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1992 and received her Bachelor of Science in Business Information Systems from University of Phoenix, AZ.
Lynn truly lived a life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with family, friends, and neighbors and spending time with her husband, children, and rescue puppies, Chloe and Marty. Lynn never met a stranger and was a friend to all. She always invested her time to reach people in a deep, positive way with the gift of bringing people together. Lynn made an imprint on everyone she met with the biggest blue eyes that would captivate anyone’s heart. She had a genuine love for people. She devoted her life to Christ and loved attending Hope Fellowship Church with her family.
Lynn was employed by Lennar Homes of Texas and many accolades were expressed from her customers and coworkers on how she impacted their lives. She displayed a wonderful knack for solving problems and achieved many awards. Lynn’s work family contributed to completing the circle of “having it all.”
Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Ross Sherman Zimmerman and her father-in-law, Robert Eugene Murphy.
Lynn is survived by her husband Terrance C. Murphy of Round Rock, TX; children: Juade Colby Scott (28) of Killeen, TX, Gianna Lynn Murphy (14) and Lauren Grace Murphy (12) of Round Rock, TX; mother, Wendy Lee Zimmerman of Comanche, OK; step-mother, Cindy Zimmerman of McMinnville, TN; and her siblings: William P. Mason (Kasidy Wiley) of Montgomery, TX; Melanie A. Mason-Spence (Mikel Spence) of Comanche, OK; Phillip Bollenbeck of Laredo, TX; Tammi Bollenbeck of McMinnville, TN; and Autumn Rose Bollenbeck-Zimmerman of McMinnville, TN; brother-in-law, Bobby Murphy of Humble, TX; sisters-in-law: Vonda Murphy of Covington, LA and Jamie Murphy (Jeremy Murphy) of Harker Heights, TX; mother-in-law, Elaine Murphy of Harker Heights, TX; step-grandmother, Carol Abilez of McMinnville, TN; Uncle William D. and Dawn Miller of Harker Heights, TX and Aunt Patsy Musser of Crystal Springs, FL and many cousins.
Lynn was a loving and caring aunt to William P. Mason’s children: Randy, Taylor, and greatnephew Kayden Darr of Corsicana, TX; Quinton, Amber, and great-nephew Stetson Mason, Conroe, TX and Bryan Kissling of San Marcos, TX; Melanie Mason-Spence’s children: Gabrielle (Edward Staib) and great nieces Ramona and Aria Howell, Ashton Spence, Aiden Spence, Novelyn Spence; Phillip Bollenbeck’s children: Aaiden and Zackary Bollenbeck; Tammi Bollenbeck’s children: Autumn Bollenbeck-Zimmerman and Blake Bollenbeck; Bobby Murphy’s child Kyle Murphy; Vonda Murphy’s children: John Brunet, Gage Brunet, Dale Boudreaux, and Annalysse Casimiro; and Jamie Murphy’s child Calleigh.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665 officiated by Todd Southard, Hope Fellowship, Round Rock, TX and Rick Donaldson, The Point Fellowship, Temple, TX.
