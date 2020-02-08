A private ceremony for Grada Gorman, 83, of Copperas Cove will be held at the Killeen Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Gorman died Jan. 31, 2020.
She was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Amsterdam, Holland, a daughter of the late Albertus and Femmige (Withaan) Jongkind. She was the second youngest of five sisters.
Surviving occupied Amsterdam during World War II, she later married the late Gerald J. Gorman who had a 31-year career in the U.S. Army. Together they had four children, Albertus J. Gorman, Gerard J. Gorman Jr, Patricia Harris and Sheila L. Lewis. Mrs. Gorman is also survived by 10 grandkids and 14 great-grandchildren.
To make an online condolence please visit www.killeenmemorialfunralhome.com.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
