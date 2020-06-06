A funeral service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Granderson Russ Jr., 71, of Harker Heights, will be at noon Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Russ died May 16, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born May 6, 1949, in Quincy, Florida.
A viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
