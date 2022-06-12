Gregory Chapman

Services for Gregory “Greg” Dean Chapman, 63, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas. Interment will follow at Smith Cemetery in Kempner.
Mr. Chapman died June 11, 2022, at Advent Health Central Texas in Killeen.
He was born Jan. 25, 1959, in Fort Sill, Okla., to Raymond and Bobbie Christine Chapman.
Greg graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1977. He graduated from Central Texas College Police Academy on June 10, 1994, and began his career with the Lampasas Police Department, working from 1994 to 2002. After that, he went to work with the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department from 2002 to 2013, ending his tenure as a sergeant. In 2013, he was elected as Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Lampasas County and had plans to retire at the end of this year.
He enjoyed doing any work with his hands, especially woodworking, and he was an avid fisherman. He also spent a lot of time with the Boy Scouts, mentoring many youths to obtain their Eagle Scout rank. Greg was also a Mason and a member of the lodge in Eunice, La.
Mr. Chapman was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Clyde Chapman; and brothers, Darren Jay Chapman, Douglas Wade Chapman and Lorne Alen Chapman.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Chapman; mother, Bobbie Christine Chapman; daughters, Ashley Michele Mellon and husband Quentin, and Jacqueline Eve Hanke and husband Justin; step-daughters, Ashli, Adriana and Alyssa; sister, Cynthia Chapman Stone and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Braxton Dean Mellon, Brock Nathanial Mellon, Major Jeb Hanke, Nolan Lyle Hanke and Luke Jacob Hanke; mother-in-law, Juline Smith; brother-in-law, Coleman Smith and wife Laura; nephews, Logan Alen Chapman and wife Alex, James Kyler Imhoff, Shane Thomas Stone, and Samuel Stone; and great-nephew Leo Alen Chapman.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the service.
